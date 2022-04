I urge electors of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District who reside in Colorado to vote in the May 3 election and to vote for Steye Coyer. Steve and I served on the ERWSD board before I was term-limited. During that time, Steve’s dedication became obvious. He has the interest — and the time — to delve into the important issues facing the district’s board. He also has significant experience, and the knowledge and wisdom, that comes from his service these past six years.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO