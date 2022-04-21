ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Missing Zionsville man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WTHR
WTHR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Zionsville man. The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed 40-year-old Bryan Collver was found safe. Collver was last seen in Zionsville around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday,...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

FREETOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Lexie Atwood. Lexie is missing from Freetown, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Lexie is described as...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zionsville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Zionsville, IN
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT canceled, Louisiana State Police ask for public’s help locating missing 83-year-old man

UPDATE: According to Louisiana State Police, the Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown Sr. has been canceled. Authorities reported that all inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to The Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for […]
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Current Publishing

Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Zionsville man

The Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Collver, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Missing Person#Silver Alerts
WTHR

IMPD investigating man shot and killed on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called just before 2 p.m. Monday to a report of an injured person in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues. Officers arrived to find a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized on Friday night. Officers responded to an underpass near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. and found two people “suffering from gunshot wounds,” Phoenix police said in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Herald-Times

4 people hospitalized after shootings early Saturday in downtown Bloomington

Four men sustained gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in shooting incidents in downtown Bloomington, one inside a crowded bar. Three of the men were shot inside the Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub at 320 N. Walnut St. around 1 a.m. Police arrived to find them in the street outside the rum bar. They had been shot in the low-level bar at the establishment and had fled outside, Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a 5 a.m. news release...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy