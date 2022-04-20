ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium .

The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1 .

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season.

Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer.

Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.

