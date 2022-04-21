Prep Baseball Roundup: Greenbrier West and Shady Spring pick up wins; Indy suffers first loss at Hurricane

File Photo by Tina Laney

Greenbrier West 12, Liberty 1

Glen Daniel – Chase McClung was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate Wednesday, driving in six runs in a 12-1 Greenbrier West win over Liberty in Glen Daniel.

Brother Brayden McClung was stellar as well, going 3-for-4 while Dale Boone pitched in two hits, driving in two runs.

Jordan Pettry drove in Liberty’s lone run in the loss.

The Raiders drop to 3-10 and will travel to Independence on Thursday.

Hurricane 10, Independence 1

Hurricane – Four different Hurricane batters collected multiple hits Wednesday in a 10-1 win over the Independence in Hurricane.

Quarrier Phillips and Brogan Brown led the way with three hits each while Phillips also drove in four runs.

Clay Basham and Carson Brown led Indy with two hits each in the loss.

Indy drops to 11-1 and will host county foe Liberty on Thursday.

Shady Spring 9, Tygarts Valley 0

Mill Creek – Adam Richmond collected two hits, driving in three runs as Shady Spring picked up a 9-0 win over Tygarts Valley Wednesday at Mill Creek.

Cameron Manns collected a hit and drove in two runs while also striking out nine in 3.1 innings of work. Josh Lovell also drove in two runs while Alex Johnston had two hits.

Shady improves to 11-3 and will play at Elkins on Thursday.