Baltimore, MD

Designer Brenda L. Jones: Prom Trends 2022

By Brandi Proctor
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProm season is upon us, we can't talk prom,...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore wasn’t born in Baltimore, but he’s long embraced it. We wish more political candidates would. | COMMENTARY

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has not always been as “clear and transparent” about his childhood ties to Baltimore City, as he says. Through the years, he’s allowed others (including The Sun and media giant Oprah Winfrey) to misrepresent him as a Baltimore native without correcting the record. And he’s used misleading terms like “coming home to Baltimore” when writing for this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
CBS Baltimore

Hogan & Ripken Celebrate New Park In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr., and Gov. Larry Hogan were among those on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Youth Development Park in Hyattsville. The brand new park, situated on the property of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville office, marks the first such park in the country built on the premises of a police department, the governor’s office said in a news release. Speaking at the ceremony, Hogan offered his congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved with the project. “Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore By Baltimore Festival Set To Launch In May, Highlighting Local Makers And Artists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore by Baltimore, a new festival bringing local makers, food trucks, artists and musicians to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, is set to launch next month, organizers announced Friday. The festival is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month from May 7 through Oct. 1. “Baltimore by Baltimore is destined to become a fixture for residents from across our city to enjoy this year and many more years to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “This is how we support our shared vision for an Inner Harbor that highlights the best of Charm City: small- women- and minority-owned businesses, a...
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Not to be contained, a Baltimore couple will build houses for the homeless | COMMENTARY

I think it would be accurate and appropriate to call Pamela and Christian Wilson the most determined-to-do-good couple in Baltimore. They won’t say it. I just did. I might be wrong, but I doubt it. I first met them for coffee in their Charles Village home in 2017. At the time, the Wilsons had a singular charitable undertaking: They supplied the ingredients of “weekend survival kits” for the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Prom Queen
Source of the Spring

Urban Winery Space to be Converted to Sports Lounge

The former Urban Winery at 949 Bonifant St. is in the process of being converted to a sports bar called Ivela Sports Lounge, according to a permit posted on the door. Two of the principals in the operation, according to a Maryland business filing in June 2021 for Ivela Sports Lounge LLC, are Kalen Tadele, filing agent, of Windsor Mill, Md. and Legesse Nagash, resident agent, of Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Mentor on the Move

Baltimore’s Motivational Champ Turned His Life Around, Leads Boxing Workout Classes. Boxers Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Uga competed in the ring on April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. According to ESPN, Spence reigned victorious after a 10th-round technical knockout. Uga is a Cuban boxer who was left with a fractured eye from the hard-fought battle. Brendan Lee—a Baltimore-based, certified boxing trainer and coach— knows that National Physical Fitness & Sports Month is prime time for anyone to get in shape through boxing without giving and taking brutal hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant & Her Daughters Dazzle in Bright Easter Ensembles

Gizelle Bryant has once again nailed Easter fashion. In 2020, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member stayed home for the holiday, but that didn't stop her from putting on her Sunday best, which included a vibrant green dress and a fabulous fuchsia fascinator. Two years later, Gizelle showed off her seasonal style yet again — this time alongside her three beautiful daughters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Baltimore Times

The AFRAM Festival Takes Over Juneteenth Weekend The Cultural Festival Returns to the Historic Druid Hill Park June 18 – 19

– On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) announced major updates for the 45th Annual AFRAM Festival. After a successful hybrid experience in 2021, the festival will return to a two-day, in-person event on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. Commemorating the Juneteenth holiday, AFRAM will honor the holiday by showcasing Baltimore’s best and brightest in Black fashion, art, music, business and culture. The historic Druid Hill Park will once again serve as the backdrop for the 2022 festivities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Max's Taphouse of Baltimore will be on the Food Network

Max's Taphouse will be one of the restaurants featured on the Food Network series "Chef Boot Camp: Two and a Half Chefs," this Thursday, April 21, at 10 p.m. Dr. Matt is the chef representing Max's. He came in to help his in-laws overhaul the menu. Dr. Matt is a pediatrician who found a passion for cooking while working his way through graduate school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is a city with a diverse history and culture. One aspect of Baltimore that is particularly interesting is the food. Mediterranean cuisine is particularly popular in Baltimore, and there are many great restaurants serving up delicious dishes from this region of the world. In this blog post, we will list the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Baltimore!
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Lighthouse Point Marina and Bo Brooks Crab House in Canton sold

Lighthouse Point Marina in Canton — as well as Bo Brooks Crab House and Tiki Bar — has been sold to Monument Marine Group, a Baltimore-based marina investor that plans to overhaul the marina starting later this year. The seller, Baltimore-based developer War Horse Cities, announced the sale Wednesday but did not disclose the amount. War Horse bought the marina for about $7.3 million, according ...
BALTIMORE, MD

