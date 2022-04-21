ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Opinion: Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

By Therese Poletti
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k72qo_0fFMgO8Z00
A Tesla Model Y on display inside a Tesla store in Culver City, Calif., on April 14. Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc. reported a stunning first quarter with fat profits Wednesday, driven by prices that have grown steadily along with demand for electric vehicles and supply-chain snags throughout the automotive sector.

Tesla

TSLA,

+5.77%

raised prices on its electric vehicles in March, and that was not a one-off: Pro-Tesla blog Electrek wrote then that “in 2021, Tesla made so many price increases that we have lost count.” The result was $3.6 billion in operating profit and 81% revenue growth in the first quarter, with Tesla citing higher average selling prices as the No. 2 reasons for those gains in its investor presentation Wednesday, only trailing increased deliveries.

“Higher pricing continues to positively impact our financials as we make progress delivering cars in our growing backlog,” Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said near the beginning of his opening remarks Wednesday.

For a company that long ran on losses, the profit is even more stunning. Chief Executive Elon Musk — who previously made getting electric cars to an affordable level a central goal — seemed defensive when talking about the company’s much higher prices, though.

“It may seem like maybe we’re being unreasonable about increasing the prices of our vehicles, given that we had record profitability this quarter,” he said. “But the waitlist for our vehicles is quite long,” he added, suggesting that the price will be more reasonable by the time consumers receive their vehicles in six months to a year.

Musk blamed the price increases on higher costs, though those certainly did not show up on the balance sheet, where Tesla put up record profit margins. Tesla’s operating margin hit 19.2%, more than triple last year’s performance and a healthy jump from 14.7% in the previous period, while automotive gross margin topped 30% for the first time without the help of regulatory credit sales.

“In some cases, we’re seeing suppliers request 20% to 30% cost increases for parts from last year to the end of this year,” Musk said in defending the increase. “So there’s a lot of cost pressure there. That’s why we raised our prices, because when things are this uncertain with respect to inflation, which we know is high, and we’ve got orders that go out a year or more in some cases, then we have to anticipate those cost increases.”

In this way, Tesla and Musk are no different than other large companies and executives. Amid inflation unlike anything the U.S. has experienced in decades, large companies put up profit margins that the world has never seen in 2021, even as executives publicly fretted about increased costs for workers and goods.

Musk had a lot of excuses and dodges when asked about pricing Wednesday. When an investor asked about his original goal to make the Model 3 an affordable electric vehicle that would spur widespread electric-vehicle adoption, Musk eventually pivoted to claiming that Tesla’s far-away robotaxis will cost less than a subway ride or bus ticket.

“Robotaxi and autonomy, I think will end up providing consumers with by far the lowest cost per mile of transport that they’ve ever experienced,” he said. “It’s really quite substantial.”

Musk claimed robotaxis well be produced in 2024, but he also again said that Tesla will make it to full self-driving next year — a claim he makes every year that should remind anyone not to trust Musk on timelines. Musk said he hopes not to increase prices further, and to eventually lower prices again, but the same doubts are necessary.

Costs could conceivably cut into margins later this year. Semiconductors are in short supply and the profit margins in that sector also suggest large price increases, and the same is true of raw materials like lithium, which is used in batteries. While Musk pointed out that lithium ore itself is in plentiful supply, there is a shortage of companies that can refine lithium ore and turn it into the kind of lithium that can be used in a battery cell.

However, it’s also feasible that Tesla’s margins could grow even larger in the next quarter, when the latest price hikes kick in for the full period. That would be good for Tesla investors, though Musk will continue to find it hard to pair the fatter margins with his previous rhetoric.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

When people think of Elon Musk, they think of the man who's one of the founders and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is largely responsible for the popularization of electric cars. As the years have passed, Tesla has seen many successes. Is Musk thinking about leaving Tesla?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Pro Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”:: Follow the latest on Elon Musk’s shock offer for Twitter hereIt gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

There’s only one way for Twitter to dodge Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, analyst says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, Elon Musk revealed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing for his Twitter takeover bid. The Tesla CEO also confirmed he is considering making a tender offer for the company, which would allow him to buy shares directly from stockholders.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Tesla's Biggest Problem Is Not Going Away

Elon Musk managed to make Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report the benchmark in the automotive sector that the company completely disrupted. Three years after getting close to bankruptcy, the automobile group is in sparkling health. Tesla has just revealed first-quarter results that have thwarted even the most optimistic...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Surges As Elon Musk Puts Bullish Cap On Q1 Earnings Blowout

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares surged Thursday after the carmaker posted stronger-than-expected first quarter profits, record sales and bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts and powered-through surging input prices and supply chain chaos. CEO Elon Musk indicated there was a "reasonable shot" for 2022 deliveries...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Lands Huge $23 Billion Compensation Package

As you may already know, Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn't take a salary, at least not in the traditional sense. Even though Tesla is the world's most valuable automaker, and arguably a huge part of that success is thanks to Musk, he doesn't get a normal paycheck. Instead, the vocal CEO gets stock options, but only if he (more importantly his employees and executives) works for them.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

A Look at the Companies Elon Musk Owns — and Those That Slipped Away

Billionaire Elon Musk is a man of money, power, and status, all of which he’s utilized to launch and run successful companies. Musk first embarked down the path of entrepreneurship at the young age of 12 and moved on to much larger business ventures in 1992. It was during that year that Musk founded Zip2, which was later purchased by Compaq for $307 million.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy