Perry slips past Allen East

Perry’s Travis Nanchoff slides safe into home plate in the bottom of the first inning as Allen East’s Jacob Hershberger can’t hold on the ball during action at Perry High School Wednesday.

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Perry head baseball coach Mark Hoersten points to his pitching staff as the strength of this year’s team.

In Wednesday’s nonconference game against visiting Allen East, senior Jehu Muniz gave the Commodores a solid pitching performance, and his teammates supplied just enough key base hits to propel Perry to a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Mustangs.

With the win, Perry improves to 9-1 on the season. Allen East slips to 3-5.

Muniz pitched all seven innings for Perry. The right-handed Muniz scattered five hits, while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter. He threw 97 pitches in his complete-game effort.

“Jehu pitched a great game for us,” Hoersten said. “We let him down early, defensively. He gave up four unearned runs in the first two innings. But he just pitched through it. I’m blessed with pitching this year. We just have to work on our defense a little bit.”

It was a shaky start for Perry Wednesday.

Allen East plated two runs in the first frame on no hits. Perry committed two costly errors in the first, which led to the two runs for the Mustangs.

For the game, the Commodores committed three errors.

Perry answered with two runs in the home half of the first. Third baseman Hunter Klett (1 for 2) had the lone hit for the Commodores. Allen East starting pitcher Donovan Kennedy walked two and hit a batter in the first inning, which helped pave the way for Perry.

Kennedy worked five innings, before being lifted. Kennedy gave up five runs on five hits. He struck out six, walked three and hit three batters. Kennedy threw 104 pitches on the day. Chase Miller came in from his leftfield position to close it out on the mound for Allen East.

The Mustangs came right back in the top of the second and scored two more runs, on three hits. Catcher Jacob Hershberger (2 for 3) smacked a single that drove in both runs. Third baseman Carter Young had a double in the second for Allen East.

However, after the second frame, Perry was able to shut down the Allen East hitting attack.

Muniz had three innings in which he retired the side in order.

Perry added a run in the bottom of the second. Centerfielder Ryan Yingst (1 for 3) had an RBI double for the Commodores.

For the game, Perry had six hits.

“We tried to play a little bit of ‘small ball’ to get things going,” Hoersten said. “On a squeeze play (first inning), we bunted into a double play. Then I called a squeeze later in the game, to try to get us up by two, and we missed a sign. … Just little things like that hurt us. We had a couple chances to pick up some runs by playing small ball; and sometimes, that’s what we need to do to get things going.”

The Commodores added two more runs in the fourth. Catcher Travis Nanchoff (2 for 2, and two walks) had an RBI single. Yingst followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in shortstop Joey Hoersten (1 for 3), the coach’s son.

Perry rounded out the scoring with a run in the sixth.

For the game, Perry stranded 10 base runners. Allen East left six runners on base.

“Over the season, it’s been the top of the (batting) order (that has produced), Hoersten said. “Our pitching has carried us. If we can get the bottom part of our order (to produce more), then we can be a pretty good team.

“I’m rich in pitching this year. So, pitching hasn’t been a problem for us, so far. … That’s our strength.”

Coach Hoersten said the inclement weather this spring has wreaked havoc on getting games played.

“It was just good to get out and play baseball, and get some swings. Our hitting is coming along. We showed in spots (Wednesday), that when you put the bat on the ball, good things will happen,” he said.