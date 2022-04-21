ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Perry slips past Allen East

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCF0x_0fFMgIqD00
Perry’s Travis Nanchoff slides safe into home plate in the bottom of the first inning as Allen East’s Jacob Hershberger can’t hold on the ball during action at Perry High School Wednesday.

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Perry head baseball coach Mark Hoersten points to his pitching staff as the strength of this year’s team.

In Wednesday’s nonconference game against visiting Allen East, senior Jehu Muniz gave the Commodores a solid pitching performance, and his teammates supplied just enough key base hits to propel Perry to a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Mustangs.

With the win, Perry improves to 9-1 on the season. Allen East slips to 3-5.

Muniz pitched all seven innings for Perry. The right-handed Muniz scattered five hits, while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter. He threw 97 pitches in his complete-game effort.

“Jehu pitched a great game for us,” Hoersten said. “We let him down early, defensively. He gave up four unearned runs in the first two innings. But he just pitched through it. I’m blessed with pitching this year. We just have to work on our defense a little bit.”

It was a shaky start for Perry Wednesday.

Allen East plated two runs in the first frame on no hits. Perry committed two costly errors in the first, which led to the two runs for the Mustangs.

For the game, the Commodores committed three errors.

Perry answered with two runs in the home half of the first. Third baseman Hunter Klett (1 for 2) had the lone hit for the Commodores. Allen East starting pitcher Donovan Kennedy walked two and hit a batter in the first inning, which helped pave the way for Perry.

Kennedy worked five innings, before being lifted. Kennedy gave up five runs on five hits. He struck out six, walked three and hit three batters. Kennedy threw 104 pitches on the day. Chase Miller came in from his leftfield position to close it out on the mound for Allen East.

The Mustangs came right back in the top of the second and scored two more runs, on three hits. Catcher Jacob Hershberger (2 for 3) smacked a single that drove in both runs. Third baseman Carter Young had a double in the second for Allen East.

However, after the second frame, Perry was able to shut down the Allen East hitting attack.

Muniz had three innings in which he retired the side in order.

Perry added a run in the bottom of the second. Centerfielder Ryan Yingst (1 for 3) had an RBI double for the Commodores.

For the game, Perry had six hits.

“We tried to play a little bit of ‘small ball’ to get things going,” Hoersten said. “On a squeeze play (first inning), we bunted into a double play. Then I called a squeeze later in the game, to try to get us up by two, and we missed a sign. … Just little things like that hurt us. We had a couple chances to pick up some runs by playing small ball; and sometimes, that’s what we need to do to get things going.”

The Commodores added two more runs in the fourth. Catcher Travis Nanchoff (2 for 2, and two walks) had an RBI single. Yingst followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in shortstop Joey Hoersten (1 for 3), the coach’s son.

Perry rounded out the scoring with a run in the sixth.

For the game, Perry stranded 10 base runners. Allen East left six runners on base.

“Over the season, it’s been the top of the (batting) order (that has produced), Hoersten said. “Our pitching has carried us. If we can get the bottom part of our order (to produce more), then we can be a pretty good team.

“I’m rich in pitching this year. So, pitching hasn’t been a problem for us, so far. … That’s our strength.”

Coach Hoersten said the inclement weather this spring has wreaked havoc on getting games played.

“It was just good to get out and play baseball, and get some swings. Our hitting is coming along. We showed in spots (Wednesday), that when you put the bat on the ball, good things will happen,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Track: Perry’s Yingst sets state mark

WAYNESFIELD – Perry senior Brady Yingst has been showcasing headbands throughout his illustrious high-school running career. However, when Yingst runs the 1,600 meters in track, there is just one particular headband that will fit the bill. Friday night at the Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational, Yingst donned the traditional red headband...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Baseball: Wapakoneta edges LCC

WAPAKONETA – It was a good early season match-up. It would have been a good mid-season or late-season match-up when Wapakoneta edged Lima Central Catholic 4-3 in high school baseball on Thursday. LCC struck first and Wapakoneta responded. The Thunderbirds had a response of their own. But in the...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Vicksburg Post

Lady Vikes drop Game 1 against Harrison Central

Warren Central wasn’t bad at all on Friday night. Unfortunately, Harrison Central was almost perfect. Gabriel Smith pitched a no-hitter and only allowed two baserunners — one hit batter and another on an error — as Harrison Central defeated Warren Central 3-0 in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 6A softball playoff series.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Allen County, OH
Sports
City
Perry, OH
County
Allen County, OH
The Lima News

Wapakoneta bops Shawnee in softball

WAPAKONETA — Crazy weather and postponements are something every high school spring sports team in the area has dealt with. But not everyone has handled it as well as Wapakoneta’s softball team. Wapakoneta pushed its record to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Western Buckeye League with an...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Bluffton upends Leipsic in softball

LEIPSIC – Bluffton pitcher Hannah Davis locked in on the plate early and rarely missed her target. Davis scattered six hits in a 7-1 Bluffton victory over Leipsic in a Northwest Conference softball game Thursday at Charlie Bennett Park in Leipsic. Davis went the distance and gave up one...
LEIPSIC, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No 1. West Greene softball team routs No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic

West Greene players and their coach, Billy Simms, hung out in a dusty gravel parking lot near the Greensburg Central Catholic softball field Friday afternoon waiting for their ride home. Simms sat Indian style as he tallied up the scorebook while players giggled and passed the time. The fact that...
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodores
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
155
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy