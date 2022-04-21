ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CRMC to host virtual stroke symposium on May 21

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will host its fifth annual stroke symposium, “Life After Stroke,” as a virtual event from 9-11 a.m. May 21.

Featured presentations from an expert panel will focus on life after stroke, stroke rehabilitation, and the link between COVID-19 and strokes. Attendees will be able to ask questions of the panel of experts.

All attendees will also receive a clear stadium bag and stroke awareness information.

Those who wish to participate should register online by May 12 at cheyenneregional.org/strokesymposium . Admission is $10.

For more information, call 307-996-4705.

