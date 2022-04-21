ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WATCH: Ken Jeong Walks Off After Rudy Giuliani is Unmasked on The Masked Singer

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After weeks of delays, Rudy Giuliani was finally unmasked as Jack in the Box Wednesday night on The Masked Singer. As was reported by Deadline in early February, Giuliani's reveal prompted judge Ken Jeong to walk off the set, though the moment was far less dramatic than early reports...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 10

Related
Primetimer

With Rudy Giuliani reveal, The Masked Singer damaged its reputation as a unifying force for viewers

It finally happened: The Giuliani reveal that Deadline first reported in February that prompted Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set finally aired Wednesday, but with only Jeong shown walking off the set at the end. The show’s Wednesday episode teased the Giuliani reveal as “the biggest event in Masked Singer history." But in actuality, the Giuliani reveal is a "frustrating turn for a show that has been, since its 2019 launch, something of a unifying force in the pop-culture landscape," says Daniel D'Addario. While The Masked Singer has had polarizing figures in the past -- like Sarah Palin, at the beginning of the pandemic -- Giuliani is different, says D'Addario. This isn't like the controversy over former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer joining Dancing with the Stars. "Spicer told untruths from the briefing room podium; Giuliani put his reputation and his very best effort behind actually overturning an election," says D'Addario, adding: "Treating Giuliani as a plaything for our culture, albeit one who has made some controversial choices, is not a matter of policy disagreement, or of being a bit too grave about the lighter side of the news. Fox gave time and attention to a powerful figure who would have, if given his way, put the last nail in the coffin of democracy in this country." But Fox is unlikely to regret its decision and learn a lesson from this controversy, says D'Addario, because of all the attention the stunt brought to an aging franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Jennifer Holliday
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Elon Musk
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Four Seasons Landscaping#Firefly#Fox
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Malia Obama Confirmed To Be Working For Donald Glover On His New Show: She’s ‘Amazingly Talented’

Malia Obama is following her passions in film! The daughter of Barack and Michelle is working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series. Donald Glover, 38, has a new staff member on his creative team: none other than 23-year-old Malia Obama. It turns out that the daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama is working with the actor and singer on a new Amazon series!
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy