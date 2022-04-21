CRMC announces changes to visitor policy effective this week

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials have announced changes to the hospital and health system’s visitor policy, which went into effect Wednesday.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.

During established visiting hours, patients may have an unlimited number of visitors per day, but no more than two visitors or support persons at a time in a patient room.

Also:

Children are permitted to visit.

Face coverings are required for everyone. Please bring your own face covering and have it over your mouth and nose before entering hospital facilities.

Please wear your face covering in hallways, clinics, waiting areas and patient rooms. This is important at all times, and especially when health care personnel are present.

All visitors will be screened for illness upon entering.

Visiting hours are:

West Campus, 214 E. 23rd St., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Campus, 2600 E. 18th St., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While patients with active COVID-19 will NOT be allowed visitors (exceptions apply), patients who are past the transmission phase may have visitors.

For Mother/Baby and Pediatrics, the main support person can remain the entire patient stay (24 hours a day). The second visitor is permitted during designated visiting hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

For more information, visit www.cheyenneregional.org .