College Softball (4/20): Wichita State blows out Kansas

A matchup with No. 1 the University of Oklahoma looms for softball as the Sooners visit Denton on Wednesday night for a midweek showdown. North Texas (25-10, 13-5 Conference USA) is in the midst of a 7-for-10 stretch in which the team dropped its first conference regular season series since 2019. Oklahoma (38-1, 8-1 Big 12 Conference) had a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season snapped. The Sooners’ streak came to an end on April 16 against then-No. 18 University of Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) as they lost 4-2 to the Longhorns.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO