ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

David Segal seeks Democratic nomination in Rhode Island congressional race

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker David Segal has joined the race in Rhode Island to succeed U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a fellow Democrat...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

GOP Senate primary field in battleground New Hampshire grows as first-time candidate jumps into race

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Mansharamani says his decision to launch a Senate campaign for the Republican nomination in the crucial swing state of New Hampshire was "deeply personal." Mansharamani, a businessman, economist, and author who’s spent decades advising corporate leaders and assisting entrepreneurs, says he first started thinking of running for office when he and his wife "were trying to have a say in our daughter’s education."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC6.com

Rhode Island congressional candidate arrested in Ohio on drug, stalking charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island candidate hoping to fill the seat that will be left by U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin was arrested earlier this week in Ohio. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Neary, a Democrat, was charged Wednesday with possession of drugs, marijuana drug paraphernalia, and menacing by stalking.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic State#Ap#Nbc
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy