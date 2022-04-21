Photography by Linda Pugliese; Food Styling by Christine Albano; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Chef Maryam Ghaznavi of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina’s Malika Canteen, keeps alive many of the Pakistani culinary traditions she grew up with in Saudi Arabia. Among them are many of the dishes she and her family enjoyed in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the month of fasting, Ramadan. Sheer khurma is a delicate, milk based pudding, traditionally enjoyed on Eid morning, after prayers, and throughout the day by the guests streaming in and out of the house. The ratio of noodle-to-milk is personal, with some versions thick and spoonable, while others like it soupy and milky. For this version, Ghaznavi has also substituted the traditional raisins with rich medjool dates. The khurma is traditionally enjoyed warm, but is just as delicious straight out of the fridge.

Yield: serves 6

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

7½ cups whole milk

⅔ cups sugar

¼ tsp. green cardamom powder

Pinch saffron strands

3 tbsp. unsalted butter or ghee, divided

1 cup wheat vermicelli, snapped into short lengths (or purchase broken)

2 tbsp. coarsely chopped unsalted almonds

2 tbsp. coarsely chopped unsalted pistachios

2 tbsp. unsweetened coconut flakes

5 mejdool dates, pitted and thinly sliced

1–2-in. piece edible silver leaf (optional)

Instructions