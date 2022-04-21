Mrs. Geneva Wigley Tinnan

Mrs. Geneva Wigley Tinnan , age 82, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Mrs. Tinnan was born on July 30, 1939 in Aragon, GA, to her parents: James Wigley and Ida Lou Cash. Geneva lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and Aragon and was a graduate of Aragon School. Mrs. Tinnan was of Baptist faith and was retired from Goodyear, where she had worked as a secretary for many years.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and tending to her yard. Mrs. Tinnan was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jimmy” Tinnan; son, Michael Earl Tinnan; 3 brothers: Harold, Junior and Charlie Wigley and 2 sisters; Ann Nell Crumley and Shirley Wigley.

Mrs. Tinnan is survived by her 2 sons: Ronald Tinnan (Gaye) of Rockmart, GA and Donald Tinnan (Sharon) of Aragon, GA; 8 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Alvin, Cecil and Paul Wigley; sister, Louise Sanders and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Tinnan will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Wigley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rockmart Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Donald Tinnan, Ronald Tinnan, Joshua Tinnan, Daelan Hulsey, Brent Oliver, Logan Oliver and Blake Jackson.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Jeremy Woods, Michael Tinnan, Cameron Williams, Curtis Williams, Adam Brogdon, Joseph Foster, Jacob Foster and Emerson Jackson.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 3:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Geneva Wigley Tinnan.







