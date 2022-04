On Season 7 of "Top Chef," fan favorite Tiffany Derry charmed the world with her warmth, confidence, and skill. She then competed on "Top Chef All-Stars" and secured her status as a new culinary star, but Derry's rise didn't come easy. At 15, she applied as a cook at her local IHOP and was told that a Black woman wasn't allowed in the kitchen, so she worked as a server instead. Derry proved her mettle and was finally asked to work as a cook. She stayed with IHOP to finance culinary school and after a transformational trip to France, she began to incorporate French techniques — and other international influences — into the Southern recipes her mother and grandmother cooked, culminating in her famous duck-fat fried chicken and her first restaurant, Roots Chicken Shak.

