West Palm Beach, FL

YOUR WEEKEND: Kansas, Crawfish Fest, My Fair Lady, Sweet Corn Fiesta, and Josh Blue

By T.A. Walker
WPTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you like food-eating competitions this is your weekend, plus an iconic Hollywood movie plays out at the Kravis, some comedy, and a little classic rock on the side. 1) Josh Blue - West Palm Beach. Comedian Josh Blue is no stranger to...

104.5 KDAT

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

DaBaby Punches His Own Artist Wisdom – Watch

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him reportedly punching his own artist Wisdom. In a clip posted on @prince_mazani’s Instagram account on Saturday (April 23), DaBaby is walking backstage at what appears to be inside a stadium when suddenly he swings on Wisdom, who is an artist on the North Carolina rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. In the video, it appears as if DaBaby and Wisdom both connected with their punches but suffered no severe injuries. Thankfully, the fight was quickly broken up by security guards, personnel and some police officers.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
WPTV

'I could have danced all night' musical shines bright at Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — REVIEW: Tuesday was opening night for 'My Fair Lady' at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. And for the first time since the pandemic things seemed back to normal. Thanks to masks being suggested and not required you could see the boisterous laughs among friends, people gossiping behind their Playbills, and hearty belly laughs at lines of humorous prose.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dining details on 8 new restaurants coming to downtown West Palm Beach

Attention all South Florida foodies: West Palm Beach is setting the table for a slew of new restaurants in the already haute-hot downtown area. New eateries opening in 2022-2023 include Tacombi, Estiatorio Milos, Felice, RPM Italian, El Camino, Salty Donut as well as Harry’s and its sister cafe Adrienne’s Pizzabar. They join a host of newish brands putting some pizzazz in the place such as The ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Adopt sweet Pinky who has tons of energy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pinky has been at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League for almost a year!. Pinky is sweet with lots of energy! Pinky is six and is only fifty pounds. GALLERY: Hot Dogs Cool Cats ready to find forever homes. She loves tennis balls and playing....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Bash 2022: Revelers start planning for all-day party on the water

The Boca Bash, the celebration on the water that attracts thousands of revelers each year, is poised to return this Sunday. The Boca Bash’s Facebook page touts the prediction that “this year will have a bigger turnout!” And preparations have begun: Some boat rental companies began advertising weeks ago on social media, while others have boycotted the event. The celebration, which isn’t ...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Daily South

Florida Designer Emily Painter Twirls Up Two Outdoor Parties at Her West Palm Beach Rental

Emily Painter is a born hostess. "My mom is a big entertainer," says the Florida-based interior decorator. "I grew up with her having parties and events at our house all the time, so it's something that I've always done." Painter, who previously worked for Bahamas designer Amanda Lindroth, wanted to make at-home entertaining more accessible—and stylish—for the average host. "I realized that the rental market was really just for commercial and event-planner use; it wasn't very friendly to people having dinner parties," she says. So Painter solved the problem herself by launching the table-linens rental company Freshly Set in May 2020. For spring, she uses her collection of designer linens, napkin rings, and place mats to set the scene for two memorable backyard soirees.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

