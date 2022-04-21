ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

By John Thompson
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

WJHL

Boil water notice in effect for Washington Co., VA community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a water line broke in Washington County, Virginia, local authorities are warning the residents of Hayters Gap to boil their water. According to a press release from the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), a boil water notice has been issued for the community after a main line break caused […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals to celebrate 250th anniversary of Watauga Association on April 9

ELIZABETHTON — One of the missions of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is to commemorate the important events that took place in the area back when this was the frontier. Such events as the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in 1780 on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain and the Siege of Fort Watauga are remembered at Sycamore Shoals each year and celebrated.
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

South Fork to merge with Bristol Bluff City Utility District

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District plans to merge with the Bristol Bluff City Utility District. According to a press release Wednesday, leaders from both districts have tentatively agreed to move forward with a merger, which South Fork leaders will vote on next week. The proposed merger comes after a state comptroller’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

Travel nurse extradited to Johnson City to face drug charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A travel nurse fired from Johnson City Medical Center last July for allegedly tampering with narcotics is on her way back to Johnson City to face criminal charges after she allegedly committed similar offenses at a West Virginia hospital. West Virginia suspended Jacqueline Brewster’s multi-state nursing license last month, several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

New COVID case rate doubles in Southwest Virginia, still low

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 188 new COVID-19 cases last week, double the number it had the previous week, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The case rate remains far lower than it has been since before the Delta variant arrived last summer, but its increase follows a similar one that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
BRISTOL, TN
The Oak Ridger

Overview, update on Manhattan Project National Historical Park

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. In an effort to keep everyone safe during this time of pandemic, the meeting will again be virtual. Those who desire to gain access to the meeting may do so by following the instructions provided at the close of this article.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA provides sister city with landfill documents following FOIA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia has produced documents regarding findings on the city’s landfill and sent them to the City of Bristol, Tennessee. A statement issued by Danielle Smith, the city attorney for Bristol, Tennessee, says that the documents were provided after a hearing, during which the court ordered some documents […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Town of Unicoi preparing for annual Strawberry Festival

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month. Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and […]
UNICOI, TN
WSMV

Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
CARTHAGE, TN
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Community Policy