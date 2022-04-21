ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Self-exams can help catch testicular cancer early

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4aOY_0fFMaZoa00

Humor — that's the way Dr. Manuel Jain at WellMed at Haines City helps to break the ice with his patients.

"I usually tell my patients, 'I'm going to examine you from head to toe and most of it [will be] in the middle,'" he laughed.

He said using this intro is especially effective for patients dealing with testicular issues.

"They volunteer their ED problems, but not their testicular problems," Dr. Jain said.

When it comes to that area of the body, Dr. Jain said patients often carry a lot of embarrassment or shame if they're experiencing an issue.

But as the number of testicular cancer cases keeps going up he says people need to speak up.

"Sometimes it develops rapidly," he said. "The only time they feel it, they already have the problem."

Dr. Jain said the first step to reducing that number is for people to eat better, exercise more, and cut down on smoking.

Next, he encouraged his patients to try self-examination for lumps, swelling, pain, or lesions. He added low energy and hormonal changes can also be a sign of cancer.

"When they have some budding of the breast and their femininity. Because [of] their testosterone, there are hormones that are produced by the tumor or cancer that will lead to them having more feminine features than males," he said.

If you notice something's off, Dr. Jain advised to speak up on issues and to address them sooner rather than later.

"The cure rate for testicular cancer is up to 95 percent," he said.

RELATED STORIES
Tampa General doctors perform robotic mitral valve repair procedure
Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Testicular Cancer#Testosterone#Hormone
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy