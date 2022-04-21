CMH approves budget

Fiscal 2022 has been a banner year for Crawford Memorial Hospital and the coming year has stong potential.

The CMH Board Wednesday approved a fiscal 2023 budget, which calls for just under $145 million in revenues. It also includes $3.9 million in capital expenditures and $9 million in construction costs.

Chief Financial Officer Al White said he expects 2023 to be a good year for CMH. Revenues could actually go higher than $145 million, a figure White called “conservative.”

Income should be bolstered by a 5-percent price increase and patient volumes should remain high, even if they dip somewhat from this year.

“Volumes have just continued to be well over budget,” White said. “I’m confident we can meet this budget and exceed it.”

CMH was a busy place in March. Gross revenues were 23 percent over budget. April has been slower, but income still is anticipated at $11 million.

Revenues for FY’22 were forecast at $120 million but will CMH will end the year closer to $140 million, White said.

Net income will be about $9.76 million. This amount is boosted by federal funds paid the hospital to replace revenues lost in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Even without the replacement funds, CMH would have still posted strong financial figures for the year.

In other financial business, the board agreed to abate a $305,800 tax levy that would have gone to pay some of the hospital’s outstanding bonds.

Board members also approved change orders on the ongoing Robinson Rural Health Clinic expansion. The changes were made necessary when Ameren Illinois requested certain utility equipment be relocated.

They also approved various updates and changes to policies and manuals.