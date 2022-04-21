ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Thieves drill hole in a Natomas couple’s gas tank, stealing their fuel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Natomas couple found their truck’s gas tank...

Comments / 1

CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
Bossip

Cops Kill People: 54-Year-Old California Grandmother Killed After Stockton Officer Fired 30 Shots Into Her Car’s Windshield

Tracy Gaeta Shot And Killed After California Cop Fires 30 Rounds Into Her Car. We would ask how it is that police officers continually show their wanton lack of respect for the rules that govern them and the laws of human decency but we already know the answer. Sadly, the boys and girls in blue show us day after day that they are incompetent and that incompetency is a matter of life and death when it comes to Black folks.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police release new image of Home Depot arson suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives investigating an arson fire that wiped out a San Jose Home Depot on Thursday urged more witnesses to come forward. Investigators with the San Jose Police Department are searching for more witnesses who saw Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue at the store before or after the blaze erupted on April 9.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Stealing Money From Stockton Restaurant

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are looking for someone who recently stole money from a restaurant. On April 7, after eating a meal at the restaurant in the 500 block of Carolyn Weston Boulevard, the suspect walked into the back office and stole money from a cabinet, Stockton PD says. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. While in the back office, the suspect is seen dropping a black handgun, picking it up, and putting it into his pocket. It’s unknown if the firearm is real or an imitation/replica firearm. Police released still images of the suspect in hopes that he’s recognized. Anyone who knows the thief is asked to call Stockton police.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

CHP report: 2 suspected of DUI in 3-vehicle crash

A three-car crash on Pleasant Valley Road east of Newtown Road in the Pleasant Valley area sent one driver to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by air ambulance Wednesday. Two of the drivers involved were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield firefighters find body while responding to 2-alarm fire

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm structure fire in the 300 block of Tulip Street, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. It appears the crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. “Unfortunately a victim was located and pronounced deceased on scene. Firefighters will remain in scene […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
fox40jackson.com

80-year-old homeowner shoots, kills would-be armed robber: police

An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said. The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sacramento

Body Found Near Turtle Beach In Manteca Identified As Joseph Raymond Tigue, Homicide Investigation Underway

MANTECA (CBS13) — A body found in the river in Manteca this week has been identified and the case is being investigated as a homicide, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Photo of Joseph Raymond Tigue, 53 (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office) The body was identified as Joseph Raymond Tigue, 53, of Manteca. A fisherman called law enforcement when they located Tigue’s body face down in the San Joaquin River near Turtle Beach Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said there was no additional information available at the moment. Anyone who may have information on Teague’s death is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

9 Arrests Made After Investigation Into Sacramento River Sturgeon Poaching

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A total of nine people have been arrested after an investigation into a large suspected sturgeon poaching operation along Sacramento Valley waterways. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the investigation started as two separate cases, but a connection between the suspects led them to uncovering the larger operation. Wildlife officers started investigating back in May 2021. Two men – 31-year-old Andrew Chao and 35-year-old Ay Pou Saechao – were suspected of catching sturgeon, them selling them to another group, four members of the Petryanik family. That incident has already led to poaching charges against Chao and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: 3 Teens Steal Thousands Worth Of Merchandise From Stores In Lodi, Manteca, And Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Manteca Police Department has arrested three teens in connection to a string of thefts from area stores. On Apr. 11, loss prevention workers at a Manteca Target store received information indicating that three women had stolen more than $1,200 worth of items from a Target store in Lodi. Manteca Target’s loss prevention associates say they watched the same three women enter their store and soon realized that these women had allegedly stolen more than $2,500 worth of baby formula three days before. The employees called the police and say they saw the women grab large amounts of baby formula,...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Very High Priority For Us’: State Wildlife Officials Bust Massive Black Market Scheme Involving Poached Sturgeon From Sacramento River

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — California wildlife officers made a massive bust on the Sacramento River, cuffing nine men who are suspected of poaching sturgeon and selling their caviar on the black market. Sturgeon are considered a “species of special concern” in California. State wildlife officers say they watched these criminals in the dark of night using young salmon as bait. Additionally, investigators turned up illegal guns, counterfeit cash and drugs on top of all that stolen sturgeon. “It’s been a few years since I remember something quite this big,” said Cpt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The monster poaching...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Resident Dies After Crashing On Edge Of Sacramento River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141.   At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.
CLARKSBURG, CA
KCRA.com

Officer shoots, kills man after dragged by vehicle in Yuba County, CHP says

A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a man in Yuba County Tuesday after being caught in the driver’s vehicle and dragged, according to CHP. The shooting happened in the community of Linda on Dunning Avenue near Hammonton Smartsville after an officer contacted a driver whose vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle, CHP’s Yuba-Sutter division said.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

