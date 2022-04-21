ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Co. police make an arrest for 1987 sexual assault case

 2 days ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced the arrest for a sexual assault cold case dating back to 1987. William Clark, 59, was arrested on April 18 and is being charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile and attempted forcible sodomy. According to...

Washington, DC
