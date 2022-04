ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot early Saturday morning in Anoka. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at 78 West Main Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the building. He was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown. Anoka police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

ANOKA, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO