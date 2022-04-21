ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sponsored Content: How to Breakup With Your Headaches

By Katt Hornaday
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur good friend Dr. Gregory Redmond from Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition & Wellness Clinic is in the studio to talk about headache prevention. It’s no fun having a headache and so many people suffer from frequent headaches thinking there is nothing that can be done. The good news is you don’t...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Indivior Study Shows Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression In Chronic Opioid Users

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#Stress#Physical Therapy
Psych Centra

How to Choose the Best SSRI for Depression or Anxiety

When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Opioids and itching: What's the connection?

The exact reasons why opioids cause itching are unclear, but several theories exist. These include the action of opioids on mast cells and opioid receptors in the skin. Opioids are a class of drugs used to relieve moderate to severe pain. These medications include prescription drugs such as morphine and oxycodone and illegal drugs, including heroin.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does It Feel to Live with Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)?

Dysthymia, or PDD, is a chronic form of depression that may cause feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy, or pessimism for years. Living with depression can be challenging. While most depressive episodes can last for several days or weeks before you find relief, one type of depression causes symptoms that persist for years.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Psych Centra

Depression and Substance Use: How Are They Linked?

Depression can lead to substance use disorder, and vice versa. With the right treatment, it’s possible to manage both conditions. The link between depression and substance use disorder (SUD) is complex, and the two can be related. Depression may motivate you to drink alcohol or use another substance to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Concord News Journal

While waiting on the hospital bed to receive treatment, woman claimed she caught her doctor watching videos on YouTube learning how to treat her properly, then changed her mind

Since the pandemic began, many people had to skip their regular medical checkups because hospitals were focused on treating Covid-ill patients, something that was especially notable during the periodical waves when the number of positive cases was on the rise. In addition, many people had to postpone or even cancel surgeries and different kinds of treatments due to the same reasons eventually resulting with people thinking the overall medical care quality has declined.
TV & VIDEOS
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

What are beta-blockers, the drug used by the Kardashians for anxiety, and are they safe?

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
CBS DFW

The differences between stress and anxiety and how to manage them

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The symptoms can be similar, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, digestive troubles, but there are differences when it comes to stress and anxiety."Anxiety is a mental health disorder. Stress is not," said Dr. Daniel Kirsch, the President of the American Institute of Stress."Stress is physiology. It's a normal reaction to any demand placed, and we say that we're stressed when we feel that that that the demands placed on us overwhelms our ability to complete tasks," he said.Dr. Kirsch said controlling what stresses you can go a long way in preventing anxiety."If they learned how to control their stress, the mood disorders, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleeping problems, all of that can be easily controlled. You can really achieve optimal health."Dr. Kirsch said the best thing you can do to ward off both stress and anxiety is to learn how to relax."I like to say to charge your phone you have to plug it in. To charge your brain you have to unplug it. You need to take some time off." 
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy