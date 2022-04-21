ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Local counties still need poll workers for upcoming primary

By Martin Oravec
 2 days ago

(WKBN) — Ohio’s primary is less than two weeks away and poll workers are still needed for election day.

Trumbull County needs the most poll workers with at least 632 and only have 560.

Mahoning County needs 950 workers and only has 833 right now.

Columbiana County needs 315 workers and currently has 285. All three counties need both democrat and republican poll workers.

Ohioans looking to serve as a poll worker may sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy . Poll workers are paid for their time on election day.

