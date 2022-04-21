Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead temporarily closed

Chicago residents have just days until economic assistance applications open up. The program aims to help low-income families. UBI: Would universal basic income cause inflation?. The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot. The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will give low income families $500 a month for an entire year. You can apply...
Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
THOUSANDS of Americans could claim a new one-time direct payment worth $1,400 as part of pandemic relief efforts. The green light has been given for about 2,500 Johnson County, Iowa residents to receive unused pandemic relief funds. Some $1.5 million has been earmarked for distribution in the region as part...
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks worth $2,000 per household could hit Pennsylvania state citizens' bank accounts because of surging inflation, high food prices, and an increase in gas prices.
Sensational is probably the best word to describe this home and its absolutely breathtaking views of Lake Michigan from every single room and that pool. You Have Never Witnessed an Illinois Property Like This. "...magnificent lakefront property." "We have never in all of our years witnessed a property like this."
On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
A new program being proposed would give some Americans stimulus checks worth $1,400 sometime this summer. The residents who would benefit are those from Washington, Iowa. These people did not get COVID stimulus checks despite dealing with hardships that the pandemic caused them. The funding would come from money given...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group representing gas station owners is threatening to go to court. They want to block the state of Illinois from posting a notice on every fuel pump. The notice informs drivers of a six-month delay in Illinois' latest tax increase on gasoline. A Republican lawmaker said...
The owner of a newly opened park for recreational vehicles in western Iowa placed a septic field too close to a lake and has been barred from using it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Zachary Terry, who opened his Sunset at Blue Oasis RV Park near Onawa on April 1, said he […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual snacks you find at Casey’s, but without any gas pumps. Casey’s officials said it is designed without a gasoline pump island and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro.
Rockford City Market has been a popular attraction in downtown Rockford for over a decade, but this year local businesses want to scale it down a bit. You may have seen some of your social media friends share this image, Keep State Open & Support Local Business. But do you...
Davenport, IOWA – According to the city officials, the South Concord Street will be closed through April 26. City officials said that the current river level is 12.45 FT and is forecast to reach Flood Action Stage of 14.2 FT on Monday, April 25. At this time, the change...
First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from.
The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits announced on Thursday that they are temporarily closing to implement new changes within the store. The announcement came via the liquor store's Facebook page. "Good morning all!" the post began. "There is a lot of changes going on in Downtown Casper, UB included. We are...
