Franklin, PA

Human remains found in Oil Creek State Park

By WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com Staff
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin are investigating after human remains were discovered at a state park.

The discovery reportedly was made on April 15 at Oil Creek State Park, located near Route 8 between Titusville and Oil City.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the remains were discovered.

Cumberland County man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Trump

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was called to the scene to investigate.

A spokesperson for Mercyhurst University confirmed to JET 24 Action News that the school’s Forensic Anthropology Team also was called in to assist in the investigation.

The team recovered remains from the park on Saturday, April 16. The remains were undergoing analysis as of April 20.

The Titusville Police Department also was assisting in the investigation.

