The men’s college basketball world got some unexpected news Wednesday night, with Villanova Wildcats coach Jay Wright suddenly retiring and with reports that Fordham Rams’ coach Kyle Neptune has been picked to succeed him. Here’s some of how that played out, with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic starting the ball rolling that Wright (seen above in 2017) was seriously considering retiring, and with Jeff Goodman of Stadium quickly confirming Wright was retiring and naming Neptune (a Villanova video coordinator for the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, and a Wildcats’ assistant coach from 2013-2021) as Wright’s likely successor:

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO