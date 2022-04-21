Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Isolated totals of 1 to 2 inches or higher are possible this afternoon in heavier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thompson and Merrifield. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 143. Localized flash flooding is ongoing in the cities of Thompson and Grand Forks. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO