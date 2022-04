Lopez allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Lopez was able to navigate around a leadoff single to Mike Trout in the ninth inning, with the right-hander converting his third save of the season. He's kept runs off the board in six of his seven appearances this season while emerging as the Orioles' top high-leverage arm. Lopez owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11:4 K:BB and a 1-1 record through eight innings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO