Fort Madison, IA

City to move ahead with solar plans

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – City officials have decided to move forward with a plan to put solar panels on nine different city facilities after a lengthy discussion Tuesday night. The move is part of an agreement with Red Lion out of Norwalk, Iowa and will not cost the city any upfront...

