The D.C. Council passed emergency legislation that paves the way for Mayor Muriel Bowser to set new cleaning and maintenance standards at hotels. The vote was 11 to 2. According to the labor union representing many hotel workers, UNITE HERE Local 25, one byproduct of the legislation, which will likely mean hotels have to provide more routine cleaning services, is that housekeepers who continue to be laid off or scheduled fewer hours are able to return to work.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 DAYS AGO