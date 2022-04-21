ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Shubert Theatre to no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will no longer be required at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven starting next Friday.

The theatre will maintain its current face mask policy for all events, which will remain in effect until the end of May, officials said Wednesday. Masks are required for all guests three years and older and must be worn at all times except while eating or drinking.

It is important to note certain shows or artists may require additional COVID protocols that include proof of vaccination and/or masks, officials said. They said these requirements will be included on their website as well as via email in the days leading up to those performances.

“Should the federal, state, local or health authorities issue further changes to policy in response to an increase in COVID-19 infection rates, the Shubert Theatre reserves the right to comply with such changes and recommendations, including the reinstatement of mask wearing and/or vaccination/test requirements,” officials said.

Updates can be found here .

