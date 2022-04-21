Franklin Tech Hands Lee Softball Team First Loss

MEDFORD, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, this weekend the Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament will take place once again in Medford. The tournament is being played at Columbus Park, with Medford High School vs. Billerica High School and Arlington Catholic vs. Swampscott High School playing on Saturday. The winners of Saturday’s games will face-off for the tournament title on Sunday.
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University softball team faced off in a doubleheader with Johnson & Wales Wednesday afternoon losing the first game 10-8, before winning 12-9 in game two. The games were played at the Maple Street Field in Framingham. Framingham State is now 15-13 overall. Johnson &...
Norwich — Norwich Tech scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 4-3 win over Lyman Memorial, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, in high school baseball on Friday. Camren Topkin picked up the win and Collin Schaller had...
HAMPTON - Not only was it a matchup of last year's Division I state championship, it was a battle of two undefeated teams as Winnacunnet and Concord faced off in a pivotal early season Division I matchup at Tom Blair Field on Wednesday afternoon.
Concord defeated Winnacunnet, 4-0 in the title game last season,...
Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
Sophomore Mary Kate Flynn delivered a two-run single as the visiting Hanover High softball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning on Friday to bust open a tie game and beat Marshfield, 6-5.
Sophomore winning pitcher Abby Smith allowed one earned run and had two hits for Hanover (4-1, 3-0 Patriot League).
Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
Luke Broadhurst out on a show for the Eastern Connecticut State baseball team Thursday. The Stafford High grad turned in a 4-for-5 performance as No. 2 nationally-ranked Warriors topped Salve Regina 9-5 in a non-conference game at the Eastern Baseball Stadium in Mansfield. Eastern (26-2), which has won 14 straight...
The Brewer Witches Softball Team traveled down to Auburn on Friday, April 22nd, losing to the Edward Little Red Eddies 10-5. Morgan Downs took the circle for Brewer to start the game and went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 4 and walked 4. Laura Stewart came on in relief, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 7 hits on 7 runs (4 earned). She struck out 2.
New London — Bacon Academy junior James Gumbs doubled to lead off Thursday afternoon's baseball game. Thus began yet another offensive outburst by the Bobcats. Bacon rattled off 14 hits and took advantage of a few New London miscues to win, 11-5, and remain unbeaten in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II game at Sal Amanti Field.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles earned their fourth consecutive victory in dramatic fashion Friday night. With the bases loaded, Dominic Fletcher drew a walk-off base on balls in the 11th inning to down the San Antonio Mission 11-10 at HODGETOWN Stadium. Prior to that, the Sod Poodles (8-5) trailed by three...
The finals of the Plymouth North baseball tournament is set.
Bridgewater-Raynham and the hosts (Plymouth North) will meet on Thursday in the finals at 2 p.m. Silver Lake and New Bedford will play in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
Trent Smith led the Trojans (5-1) to a 10-0 win over New Bedford. Smith...
DOVER – Freshman Thaao Papakonstantis had two hits and four RBIs as the St. Thomas Aquinas baseball team improved to 5-0 with a 15-5 Division II win over Kingswood on Friday. Tim Avery had two hits and three RBIs for the Saints, while Michael Skowron (three hits, two RBIs),...
Johnson’s nightcap no-hitter vs. Gardendale sends Oxford into second round of Class 6A playoffs Oxford players dogpile on pitcher Carter Johnson (cover) after the sophomore right-hander threw a no-hitter Friday night to send the Yellow Jackets into the second round of the playoffs. (Photos courtesy of Mike Lett/Lett’s Focus Photography) By Al Muskewitz OXFORD — Carter […]
