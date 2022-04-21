Franklin Tech Hands Lee Softball Team First Loss

The Brewer Witches Softball Team traveled down to Auburn on Friday, April 22nd, losing to the Edward Little Red Eddies 10-5. Morgan Downs took the circle for Brewer to start the game and went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 4 and walked 4. Laura Stewart came on in relief, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 7 hits on 7 runs (4 earned). She struck out 2.

