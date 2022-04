The tech company Infinite Blue is expanding into space six times larger than their current digs, reports Holly Quinn for Technical.ly. The space, with 36,000 sq ft, began renovation last fall, and is home base for part of its workforce, with many employees working in other part of the United States, India, and Dubai, remotely. Infinite Blue currently has a staff of 70 in the Philadelphia area and employs around 100 people.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO