How to get around Las Vegas during the NFL Draft 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the 2022 NFL Draft nears several road restrictions are already being put into place across Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Las Vegas valley will play host to the league’s draft which is set to take place from April 28 to April 30.

Starting on Wednesday, April 27, roads will be completely shut down on Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions from Flamingo to Bellagio Drive.

To make getting around the valley easier, the Las Vegas Monorail is offering a round trip pass to Nevada residents for $2, and a 24-hour pass is also available for $13.

The Monorail runs from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information on discounted tickets click HERE.

The RTC will be running its Game Day Express routes, near the entrance of the NFL Experience entrance.

Tickets are $4 roundtrip and are available on rideRTC or transit and Uber apps. Cash will be accepted at pick-up locations.

More information on routes and tickets is available by clicking HERE.

The NFL originally planned on holding the draft event in Las Vegas in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to 2022.

