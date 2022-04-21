Silver Alert canceled for Zionsville man
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for 40-year-old Bryan Collver has been canceled.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department was investigating his disappearance from Zionsville after he was reported missing Wednesday evening. The alert was canceled shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
