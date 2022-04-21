Taconic Softball Edges Frontier

WESTFIELD – Thursday’s game was a hit for St. Mary’s No. 3 batter, Kailyn Cabrini, in more ways than one. Cabrini walked and scored the first run of the game against Lenox in the first inning at Sadie Knox. Some 40 runs later, she walloped a two-run double for a two-run lead in the sixth inning. St. Mary’s tacked on two more runs in the hit parade and held off the Millionaires, 24-23.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was the kickoff for the Unity Basketball League at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club. According to the news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Police, the league is part of the state police’s TEAM Initiative, aimed at building stronger ties between police and the communities they serve.
Luke Broadhurst out on a show for the Eastern Connecticut State baseball team Thursday. The Stafford High grad turned in a 4-for-5 performance as No. 2 nationally-ranked Warriors topped Salve Regina 9-5 in a non-conference game at the Eastern Baseball Stadium in Mansfield. Eastern (26-2), which has won 14 straight...
Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
Spring 2022 has been a pleasant surprise for many local high school baseball and softball teams in Aroostook County as many teams are able to play scrimmages ahead of the start of the regular season later this week. Historically, the teams in northern Maine are not able to play scrimmages before the season due to the field conditions. However, this year many teams have traveled downstate and on Wednesday, Houlton hosted a pair of scrimmages. The baseball team took on the Katahdin Cougars and the softball team hosted the Hodgdon Hawks.
EASTON — After a four-run second inning for Oliver Ames, Dighton-Rehoboth was able to shut down the Tigers' offense.
Unfortunately for the Falcons (2-2), the Tigers (5-1) returned the favor, holding the visitors to their three runs from the top of the second to secure the 4-3 win on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Frothingham Park.
...
The finals of the Plymouth North baseball tournament is set.
Bridgewater-Raynham and the hosts (Plymouth North) will meet on Thursday in the finals at 2 p.m. Silver Lake and New Bedford will play in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
Trent Smith led the Trojans (5-1) to a 10-0 win over New Bedford. Smith...
PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team had trouble generating any momentum on either side of the field Wednesday evening, falling to Triton by a score of 12-5 in
The post Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse falls to Triton appeared first on Itemlive.
ATTLEBORO — Taunton softball has become fairly accustomed to putting up double digit run totals over the years with their potent offense.
Giving up 10 runs in a game, however, is a different story.
Attleboro became the first team in the 21st century to score at least 10 runs against the Tigers, but Taunton bested...
The Bangor Rams improved to 2-0 on the season after beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 6-1 Friday morning at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Bangor scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th innings. Max Clark went 6 innings for Bangor,...
Comments / 0