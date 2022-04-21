Taconic Softball Edges Frontier

Spring 2022 has been a pleasant surprise for many local high school baseball and softball teams in Aroostook County as many teams are able to play scrimmages ahead of the start of the regular season later this week. Historically, the teams in northern Maine are not able to play scrimmages before the season due to the field conditions. However, this year many teams have traveled downstate and on Wednesday, Houlton hosted a pair of scrimmages. The baseball team took on the Katahdin Cougars and the softball team hosted the Hodgdon Hawks.

