NHL

Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Sent down Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hatakka was reassigned to AHL San Jose on...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres recall veteran goalie Aaron Dell

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans of the AHL ahead of their game at home against the New York Islanders. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, goaltender Craig Anderson had left practice early on Friday, apparently necessitating the move for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Set to back up

Dell has been promoted from AHL Rochester and will back up Dustin Tokarski on Saturday against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell may remain with the big club for the final three games of the season. He's gone 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 top-level appearances this season.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER, ESPN INSIDER BEING CONSIDERED FOR VACANT GM ROLE IN SAN JOSE

The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of searching for a new General Manager after Doug Wilson stepped down earlier this month for personal reasons. According to Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, one of the names in consideration for the vacancy is former NHL goaltender and current ESPN insider, Kevin Weekes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Santeri Hatakka
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Beantown

Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Shesterkin has been unstoppable recently, picking up back-to-back shutouts over the Red Wings and the Jets. He'll try to pick up his 37th win of the season in a road matchup with a Boston team that's 23-13-2 at home this year.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Remains day-to-day

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Verhaeghe isn't expected to be sidelined long term with his undisclosed issue, but at this point it isn't clear if he'll be ready to return before the regular season comes to a close Friday against Montreal. The 26-year-old forward has had the best season of his career in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (31) and shots on goal (160) through 75 appearances.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Flames' Dan Vladar: Defending blue paint

Vladar will guard the home goal during Saturday's game versus Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Vladar was pretty sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Predators, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately came away with an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Canucks team that's averaging 2.97 goals per game on the road this year, 14th in the NHL.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: Sent to AHL affiliate

Berdin was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday. Berdin's demotion suggests Connor Hellebuyck (illness) will likely be available for Sunday's game versus Colorado. Berdin has yet to make his NHL debut.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod

Greiss will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. Greiss played well in his last start Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, stopping 38 of 41 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Alex DeBrincat scores in last minute of OT, Chicago beats Arizona

Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal of the season with 37 seconds left in overtime, giving the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Jake McCabe, Dominik Kubalik and Alex Vlasic also scored for Blackhawks, who won for the second time in 12 games after squandering a 3-1 lead in the final 10:18 of regulation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Brought up to big club

Annunen was promoted from AHL Colorado on Saturday. Annunen's promotion suggests Pavel Francouz may miss time with his head injury. Annunen's gone 1-0-1 while posting an ugly 4.33 GAA and .863 save percentage through two NHL appearances this season.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues defenseman Torey Krug out Thursday night with upper-body injury

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss Thursday night's game with an upper-body injury. Krug played in the Blues’ last game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, playing 17:53 in an overtime loss. It’s unclear how much further time Krug will miss, if any, but for now the Blues will be without the veteran defenseman as they take on the Sharks in San Jose.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Should Pursue Charlie Lindgren in Free Agency

The Seattle Kraken are in an interesting spot when it comes to their goaltending. They have two goalies locked into contracts for at least the next two years, and a prospect knocking on the door waiting for his chance. Nonetheless, we’re going to look at another goalie the Kraken front office should be targeting: Charlie Lindgren, a 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the St. Louis Blues organization.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY

