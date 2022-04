Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are giving Hernandez a day off for the first time this season. Jackie Bradley Jr. is covering center field and hitting sixth, while Trevor Story is in the leadoff role. Christian Arroyo is entering the lineup to bat ninth and play right field.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO