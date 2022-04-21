Drury Baseball Wins to Get to .500

HAMPTON - Not only was it a matchup of last year's Division I state championship, it was a battle of two undefeated teams as Winnacunnet and Concord faced off in a pivotal early season Division I matchup at Tom Blair Field on Wednesday afternoon.
Concord defeated Winnacunnet, 4-0 in the title game last season,...
New London — Bacon Academy junior James Gumbs doubled to lead off Thursday afternoon's baseball game. Thus began yet another offensive outburst by the Bobcats. Bacon rattled off 14 hits and took advantage of a few New London miscues to win, 11-5, and remain unbeaten in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II game at Sal Amanti Field.
EASTON — After a four-run second inning for Oliver Ames, Dighton-Rehoboth was able to shut down the Tigers' offense.
Unfortunately for the Falcons (2-2), the Tigers (5-1) returned the favor, holding the visitors to their three runs from the top of the second to secure the 4-3 win on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Frothingham Park.
...
PLYMOUTH — Another game, another shutout by Bridgewater-Raynham baseball.
The Trojans took down hosts Plymouth North 3-0 Thursday afternoon to claim the Plymouth North Baseball Tournament title and their third straight shutout as B-R improved to 6-1 on the season.
...
TAUNTON— Make that six straight wins for Taunton baseball.
The Tigers improved to 6-0 Wednesday with a 5-2 win over King Philip, handing the Hockomock League's other previously undefeated team their first loss of the season.
...
After just three seasons as a program, the New Britain boys volleyball team has improved their skill level and mindset, being able to now compete at the highest level. And the early results of the spring season have proven that to be true. The Golden Hurricanes are 4-1 this season....
The finals of the Plymouth North baseball tournament is set.
Bridgewater-Raynham and the hosts (Plymouth North) will meet on Thursday in the finals at 2 p.m. Silver Lake and New Bedford will play in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
Trent Smith led the Trojans (5-1) to a 10-0 win over New Bedford. Smith...
They played three overtimes, but they should have stopped at two. An apparent East Catholic 11-10 three-OT girls lacrosse win at Somers Thursday was nullified when coaches discovered later in the evening the CIAC limit is two overtimes, meaning the official result is a 10-10 tie. East Catholic coach Brian...
SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional High School baseball team used a six-run, second-inning explosion to blow past visiting Granby 9-4 Wednesday on a cool, blustery afternoon at home. Southwick’s Nos. 2-4 batters – junior Ryder Pieczarka, senior Nick Michael, and senior Leighton Billings - were a combined 7-for-10 offensively....
SANDWICH — Alex Marancik, Joey Morrison and Brady Campbell grew up together on Sandwich Little League fields, got a chance to play at the hallowed Cooperstown Dreams Park complex and continued to hone their skills on local American Legion and travel baseball squads.
In their sophomore year, they withstood a season lost to COVID, then,...
SOMERSET — A battle between two South Coast Conference baseball heavyweights went in favor of Somerset Berkley on Friday.
The Raiders took the first of two meetings with Dighton-Rehoboth, coming away with a 6-3 victory over the Falcons at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.
Matt Almeida collected the win on the hill for SBR (3-2),...
Sophomore Mary Kate Flynn delivered a two-run single as the visiting Hanover High softball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning on Friday to bust open a tie game and beat Marshfield, 6-5.
Sophomore winning pitcher Abby Smith allowed one earned run and had two hits for Hanover (4-1, 3-0 Patriot League).
...
Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
The East Catholic High baseball team’s 30-game winning streak was one out away from being history. But this new group of Eagles is trying to make some history of their own and the streak wasn’t going to end without a fight. Two rallies and a walk-off home run later, they won the battle.
The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Luke Broadhurst out on a show for the Eastern Connecticut State baseball team Thursday. The Stafford High grad turned in a 4-for-5 performance as No. 2 nationally-ranked Warriors topped Salve Regina 9-5 in a non-conference game at the Eastern Baseball Stadium in Mansfield. Eastern (26-2), which has won 14 straight...
The Bangor Rams improved to 2-0 on the season after beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 6-1 Friday morning at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Bangor scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th innings. Max Clark went 6 innings for Bangor,...
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls softball team defeated Waltham High in 5 innings today at Winch Field at Framingham High. The final score was 19-6. Junior Centerfielder Amber Welch went 1-2 with a home run and 3 RBI. Senior Captain rightfielder Sophia Tesorero went 2-2 with 2 RBI...
The Chowda Cup high school boys lacrosse tournament finals are set.
Marshfield survived an overtime battle against Westwood, 11-10, while Scituate held off Hanover, 9-8, for the second time this season. Scituate and Marshfield will meet in the tournament finals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Scituate High.
In the Rams' win, Ethan Grindle...
