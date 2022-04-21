Islanders' Otto Koivula: Returns to AHL

NEW YORK — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to win his seventh straight start and improve to 14-9-2."Good night and got to keep rolling for the playoffs," Strome said. "I think its just a good representation...

