Elmont, NY

Islanders' Otto Koivula: Returns to AHL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Koivula was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Koivula...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Set to back up

Dell has been promoted from AHL Rochester and will back up Dustin Tokarski on Saturday against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell may remain with the big club for the final three games of the season. He's gone 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 top-level appearances this season.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres recall veteran goalie Aaron Dell

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans of the AHL ahead of their game at home against the New York Islanders. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, goaltender Craig Anderson had left practice early on Friday, apparently necessitating the move for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Copp scores 3, Kreider has 51st, Rangers beat Islanders

NEW YORK — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to win his seventh straight start and improve to 14-9-2."Good night and got to keep rolling for the playoffs," Strome said. "I think its just a good representation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stamford Advocate

Bridgeport Islanders gameday: Regular season ends with home games against Springfield, Hartford

WHERE (both days): Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport. WHERE?: The former Arena at Harbor Yard and Webster Bank Arena announced a new 10-year naming-rights deal on March 7 with Total Mortgage, a Milford company. WEBCAST (both days): mixlr.com/bridgeport-islanders (free audio), watchtheahl.com (subscription video) RECORDS: Springfield 39-23-6-3; Bridgeport 30-29-7-4 PROMOTIONS: It’s Fan...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHL

Sabres recall Dell from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans, the team announced this morning. Head coach Don Granato is expected to meet with the media for his press conference ahead of this afternoon's game against the New York Islanders at around 10:45 a.m. With Rochester, Dell has...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting in Buffalo

Sorokin will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Sorokin was pretty sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Panthers, stopping 39 of 42 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Buffalo team that's won three straight games.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Devils' Jon Gillies: Facing Hurricanes

Gillies will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Gillies hasn't started in goal since March 19 versus Edmonton, when he surrendered five goals on 39 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to pick up his fourth win of the year in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 22-12-4 on the road this season.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Back with big club

Sandstrom was recalled by the Flyers under emergency conditions Saturday. Carter Hart (lower body) won't return this season, so Sandstrom will likely remain with the big club for the final four games of the campaign. He's gone 0-2-1 while posting a 3.30 GAA and a .915 save percentage through three top-level appearances this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Detroit

DeSmith will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Red Wings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. DeSmith was fantastic in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, stopping all 52 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 win and his third shutout of the year. He'll try to secure his 10th victory of the season in a road matchup with a middling Detroit team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game at home this year, 15th in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Good to go

Zucker (illness) will play Saturday against Detroit. Zucker is expected to skate on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit Saturday. He's picked up two goals through his last five games.
PITTSBURGH, PA

