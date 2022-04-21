Crews repairing sinkhole in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are repairing a sinkhole in Kanawha County.
Dispatchers tell 13 News, the sinkhole is in Dunbar off Roxalana Road, near Poplar Street and Oak Street.
Dispatchers tell 13 News, the sinkhole is in Dunbar off Roxalana Road, near Poplar Street and Oak Street.

We're told crews with the Public Works Department are on scene.
No damages are being reported.
We have a crew on scene, stay with WOWK for updates.
