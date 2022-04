TALLADEGA, Ala. -- The only active multiple champion at NASCAR's top level has no idea where he'll be driving next year. Kyle Busch has been sponsored by M&M's since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, but the company informed the team ahead of the season that it was leaving NASCAR at the end of this year. That started a sponsorship search at JGR that will be key in retaining Busch, who won last week at Bristol to tie Richard Petty with a victory in 18 consecutive seasons.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO