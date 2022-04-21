Investigation Results In Warrant Arrest

At least a 12 people have been jailed in Hopkins County this week on felony charges, according to jail reports. James Lee “Shaggy” Harper was returned to Hopkins County jail 12 days after being released from jail. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson and Sgt. Scott Davis learned a warrant had been issued for the 31-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest. They located him at his Fuller Street residence at 3:30 a.m. April 15, 2022, for bond forfeiture on a Dec. 12, 2021, possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone charge. He was still in jail Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022. His bond was set at $10,000, according to jail reports.

