Frank Tate secured a brutal knockout win last night over Joey Beltran in the main event of BKFC Fight Night in Fort Lauderdale. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, bare-knuckle boxing has enjoyed quite the resurgence over the course of the last few years. A string of promotions have worked hard to bring it back into the limelight but there aren’t many who have made as much noise as BKFC.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO