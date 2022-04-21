CSP searching for witnesses of deadly crash involving pedestrian

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help with an investigation into a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Tuesday around 9:11 p.m. on Highway 36 just west of the McCaslin Boulevard overpass.

CSP says a pedestrian was running across the highway when they were struck. Investigators believe the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles before one stopped.

Anyone who was in the area at that time is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4583.