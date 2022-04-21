ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Housewives Legal Drama! 'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Files Lawsuit Against Bravo Exec Andy Cohen For 'Encouraging' Racist Work Environment

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes sued Bravo for reportedly tolerating "if not encouraging" a racist work environment.

Leakes, who is a Black woman, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, April 20, claiming she's spent years making complaints regarding comments made by then-costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQRdq_0fFMQd6g00

"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged," the court documents read.

NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravolebrity — full name Linnethia Monique Leakes — alleged in the suit that Zolciak-Biermann — a white woman — made repeated racist jabs at her throughout her seven seasons on the show that "perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuxfy_0fFMQd6g00

Article continues below advertisement

Among the examples provided in the court filing was a moment in season one when she made a comment with "words to the effect of: 'I don't want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken,'" after being invited to a cook out.

She also alleged that her former costar had used the N-word when referring to several of the other housewives during a time she was upset with them, and later noted the 43-year-old also implied Leakes was a drug-user and that her home was a "roach nest."

Article continues below advertisement

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," the reality star's lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement.

Meanwhile, her other attorney, Joe Habachy , explained that "not a day goes by that NeNe doesn't wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences" in an email regarding the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wpq93_0fFMQd6g00

Despite repeatedly going to the network to address her costar's alleged offensive and unacceptable conduct, Leakes' lawsuit — which targets NBCUniversal, Bravo, Truly Original, True Entertainment, as well as producer Andy Cohen — claims that Bravo "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior."

Zolciak-Biermann is not currently named in the suit.

Comments / 75

JC
2d ago

I hope she ends up with nothing…..which is probably why she is bringing a lawsuit she is afraid she will run out of money & can’t live the way she was used to. She has always thought she the whole show & found out everyone didn’t feel the same. I agree her 15 minutes are over!👎👎👎👎

Reply
105
Blackarican
2d ago

Nene go away . Racist!!!! Girl you trying to be a white woman . So spare me the racist card . It’s gotten so old . UGH !!Team Andy all day every day.

Reply
62
ted
2d ago

They get the jobs they say they were discriminated from getting…. Then when they get there, they find a reason to SUE!!?? You aren’t safe either way?? This lawsuit lottery HAS TO BE STOPPED.

Reply(2)
34
Related
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

What Happened to Lisa Wu After 'RHOA'? Here's What She's Been Doing

Since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has been notorious for its cast shakeups. So far, nearly every cast has seen changes due to stars getting fired, quitting for another career, or being demoted to a “friend” of the show. In some cases (take Marlo Hampton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta), a “friend” becomes a full-time Housewife at the request of fans.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housewives#Star Nene Leakes#Nbc#African Americans
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off

Real Housewives of New York is responsible for putting Jill Zarin on the map. While the very wealthy housewife was already well-known on the NYC social scene, she helped start the franchise that quickly became a fan favorite. But by the end of her fourth season, Jill was at odds with all of her castmates and […] The post Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

34K+
Followers
149
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy