ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Two men shot in Raleigh

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a double shooting on Wednesday night. The shooting happened...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, charged: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police. Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release. Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Recognize them? Fayetteville assault suspects sought

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two suspects from a Tuesday night assault. The sheriff’s office said they responded to call at 365 Fast Mart located in Ireland Drive in Fayetteville in response to a physical disturbance. When deputies got there...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hospital
cbs17

31-year-old woman killed, identified in W. Carver Street shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the second of two fatal shootings in Durham last Tuesday, a woman who died on-scene, that had an investigation into her death span overnight, has been identified by police. Karla Yadira Jaramillo Noyola, 31, of Durham died on-scene in the 500 block of W....
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Durham man assaulting store clerk shot 5 times by police: report

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man caught assaulting a Durham store clerk was shot six times by police officers, according to a death investigation report. The report on Jan. 12 said Charles Piquet, 51, entered a Circle K in the early morning hours, broke a bottle of wine, and began to cut his neck claiming he was going to commit suicide.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy