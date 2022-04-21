UW-Stout's Ruechel aiming for third national championship in shot put

UW-Stout thrower Kevin Ruechel already has a pair of Division III national championships under his belt as a collegiate thrower. Now the senior is going for an elusive third.

Last season, Ruechel won the national shot put title on his final throw and set a new outdoor school record of 59 feet, nine inches in the process. He followed by winning an indoor national title last month with a heave of 58 feet, four inches.

He’s one of five athletes from Stout to become a two-time national champion in the sport since 1980. This spring, he’ll look to go a step further.

“I want to go out with a bang,” he said of pursuing a third consecutive national title.

In addition to the outdoor record, Ruechel also holds Stout’s indoor shot put record of 60 feet, one inch.

Ruechel finishes a degree in Mechanical Engineering this semester. The program is part of what lured him to Stout from his hometown of Pulaski.

“I toured Stout, and liked the small town feel of it,” he said.

He plans to stay around here after graduation with a full-time position waiting for him. He also bought a house. He called the Chippewa Valley a “home away from home.”

Ruechel started throwing in high school, and his love of it carried over into college. He admits he did not anticipate competing as a collegiate thrower, but said he is glad he opted to because he loves the sport.

“I definitely didn’t think I’d be competing at this level,” he said. He originally pursued a spot on the Blue Devils’ football team as an offensive lineman, but stopped playing to focus on track and field as a junior. He said the academic challenges of 18 credits per semester required an ability to find balance between his academic and athletic commitments, namely he had to find time to compete, practice, lift weights, and attend class.

Ruechel said he is getting nervous about there being only a couple months left in his career. He is trying to stay consistent with weight lifting and throwing; he reflected briefly that throwing takes more than just strong arms, “which is why I keep lifting.”

Ruechel indicated he feels he has one more outdoor school record in him before graduation.

He received All-American honors in 2019, thanks to a sixth-place finish at the 2019 indoor national championship. After narrowly missing the finals at the outdoor championships that season, he broke through with titles at every NCAA meet he’s competed in since.

According to Stout throwing coach Kody Zahrte, hard work is a big part of Ruechel’s success.

“When you look at Kevin you can tell he’s got a bit of power in him,” Zahrte said. “But his strengths go far beyond the physical. You’re not going to out work Kevin. After winning his first national title, he found another gear and worked even harder to improve his strength and technique during the offseason and it has paid off this year.”

Zahrte indicated Ruechel is the sort of athlete who is always finding ways to improve himself and help his teammates.

Ruechel recently won his favorite event, shot put, at the Cool Tom Cat Invite hosted by the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul on April 13. He recorded a toss of 54 feet, 11.25 inches.