Cameron Parish, LA

Completion of Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation Project in Southwest Louisiana Announced by CPRA

Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Completion of Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation Project in Southwest Louisiana Announced by CPRA. Louisiana – The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced the completion of the Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project in Cameron Parish, northwest of Holly Beach, on April 19, 2022. Nearly 2...

Cameron Parish, LA
